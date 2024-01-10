en English
Lifestyle

Country Singer Maren Morris Finalizes Divorce with Ryan Hurd: An Insider’s Look

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
The curtains have closed on the five-year marital union of country singer Maren Morris and her songwriter spouse, Ryan Hurd. Their journey, which began under the melodious notes of shared music projects in 2013 and culminated in a wedding ceremony in 2018, has now concluded with a finalized divorce settlement.

Details of the Settlement

The legal agreement, as per records obtained by media, outlines that Morris, aged 33, will provide Hurd with $2,100 monthly in child support. This financial arrangement, however, is still pending judicial approval. The couple will share custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes. Their assets’ division will be dictated by their prenuptial agreement, revised in October 2022.

Breaking Bonds and Building Bridges

Morris initiated the divorce proceedings in the same month of their prenup revision, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, the ex-couple remains amicable, united in their shared responsibility towards their son, Hayes Andrew. A testament to their commitment is the completion of a Permanent Parenting Plan, a stipulation of the Tennessee Child Support Guidelines, and a court-mandated parenting seminar.

In a revealing interview with Howard Stern in December, the country singer delved into the personal changes she underwent over the year. One of the most symbolic transformations was cutting her hair, an act she viewed as a way to shed past trauma. Morris acknowledged that such experiences of breakups or divorces were not singular to her but resonated with many within her circle.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

