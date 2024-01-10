Country Singer Maren Morris Finalizes Divorce with Ryan Hurd: An Insider’s Look

The curtains have closed on the five-year marital union of country singer Maren Morris and her songwriter spouse, Ryan Hurd. Their journey, which began under the melodious notes of shared music projects in 2013 and culminated in a wedding ceremony in 2018, has now concluded with a finalized divorce settlement.

Details of the Settlement

The legal agreement, as per records obtained by media, outlines that Morris, aged 33, will provide Hurd with $2,100 monthly in child support. This financial arrangement, however, is still pending judicial approval. The couple will share custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes. Their assets’ division will be dictated by their prenuptial agreement, revised in October 2022.

Breaking Bonds and Building Bridges

Morris initiated the divorce proceedings in the same month of their prenup revision, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, the ex-couple remains amicable, united in their shared responsibility towards their son, Hayes Andrew. A testament to their commitment is the completion of a Permanent Parenting Plan, a stipulation of the Tennessee Child Support Guidelines, and a court-mandated parenting seminar.

In a revealing interview with Howard Stern in December, the country singer delved into the personal changes she underwent over the year. One of the most symbolic transformations was cutting her hair, an act she viewed as a way to shed past trauma. Morris acknowledged that such experiences of breakups or divorces were not singular to her but resonated with many within her circle.