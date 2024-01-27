Countdown to IHSAA Sectional 29 Begins: Presale Tickets Available, Greensburg Gears up for Challenge

The countdown is on for the Girls Basketball Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Sectional 29, with presale tickets now available. Greensburg's high-spirited girls team, known for their dynamic play and unparalleled teamwork, is set to begin their sectional play against Franklin County. The game will tip-off at Lawrenceburg at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, marking the start of their quest for victory.

Path to the Championship

If victorious against Franklin County, Greensburg's girls team will advance to face the winner of the Rushville vs. Lawrenceburg game. This high-stakes match is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. The climax of Sectional 29, the sectional championship, is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m. The road to the championship is paved with sweat, skill, and an unwavering determination to win.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available for $7 for a single game, offering fans a chance to experience the thrill of the tournament. For enthusiasts wanting to witness the entire journey, an all-session pass is priced at $15. Fans also have the option to buy tickets at the door, making it accessible for all to support their favorite teams.

Junior High School Basketball Update

In related news, the Greensburg Junior High School (GJHS) boys basketball team recently triumphed over South Decatur with a remarkable score of 53-5. This decisive win has raised their season record to an impressive 15-7. The eighth-grade boys team is now gearing up to compete in the Greensburg 4-way tournament on Saturday, where they will play against Shelbyville. This victory underlines the talent and potential brewing in Greensburg's young basketball prodigies. Meanwhile, the North Decatur Junior High (NDJH) girls basketball team faced defeat against Greensburg, with the scoreboard reading 38-13. This game adjusts their season record to 2-2, demonstrating the highs and lows of the sport.