Councilmember Sugimura Hosts Upcountry Meeting on Hazard Mitigation, Feb. 29

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura is set to convene a pivotal community gathering at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani, aiming to address hazard mitigation and recovery strategies in the Upcountry area. Scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the session promises insightful presentations from Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett, and Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Program, among other notable figures.

Emergency Preparedness and Community Engagement

The upcoming meeting is a significant platform for Upcountry residents to engage with local officials and experts on enhancing safety measures against natural hazards. Sugimura, who serves as the vice-chair of the council and represents the Upcountry residency area, has been a vocal advocate for community preparedness and resilience building. The involvement of key agencies, including the Department of Fire & Public Safety and the Kula Community Watershed Alliance, underscores the comprehensive approach being taken to address hazard mitigation.

Collaborative Efforts for a Safer Upcountry

Emphasizing the importance of collective action, Sugimura has extended an open invitation to the community to partake in this crucial discussion. The meeting is an opportunity for residents to learn about ongoing and planned efforts to mitigate hazards and enhance safety in the Upcountry. Such collaborative initiatives are essential for creating a resilient community capable of withstanding and recovering from adverse events.

Further Information and Participation

For those interested in learning more about the meeting or wishing to contribute to the discussion, Sugimura has made her contact information available. This proactive step ensures that community members have direct access to pertinent information and can engage effectively in the hazard mitigation dialogue. The meeting on Feb. 29 represents a key moment for Upcountry residents to come together, share insights, and contribute to shaping a safer future for their community.

The commitment to hazard mitigation in Upcountry demonstrated by the upcoming community meeting reflects a broader initiative across Maui to enhance disaster preparedness and recovery planning. With community involvement at its core, these efforts aim to foster a more informed, prepared, and resilient Maui.