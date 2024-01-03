en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Couchbase’s Strong 3Q24 Results and New Growth Drivers Solidify Valuation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Couchbase’s Strong 3Q24 Results and New Growth Drivers Solidify Valuation

NASDAQ-listed enterprise software company, Couchbase (BASE), is set to maintain its current 4.2x forward revenue valuation, backed by persistent growth and the potential to meet management’s guidance. The firm’s robust 3Q24 results, featuring an annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 24% year-over-year to $189 million, outdid guidance and demonstrated revenue expansion to $46 million. Furthermore, Couchbase’s journey towards profitability is becoming increasingly apparent, with EBIT margins bolstering to -11%, thereby exceeding expectations.

Buy Rating Reiterated for BASE

The author reaffirms a buy rating for BASE, attributing this to new growth catalysts and the company’s alignment with management’s medium-term guidance of more than 20% growth. In comparison, MongoDB, possessing a similar growth trajectory but a larger revenue base, trades at 13.5x forward revenue, suggesting potential for improvement in BASE’s valuation as it scales up.

Analyst Day Highlights

The Analyst Day presentations underscored Couchbase’s ongoing cloud transition and competitive positioning. A standout was the net retention rate (NRR) of Capella, Couchbase’s Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solution, which clocked in at 167%, indicating strong momentum. The company is also introducing simpler adoption models and features to facilitate workload expansion, which could potentially enhance customer acquisition and retention.

Aiming For Medium-Term Targets

Management’s medium-term targets include achieving >20% ARR, revenue growth, and positive EBIT by FY27. Fulfillment of these targets could further cement the current valuation. However, revenue growth may appear uneven due to the time-lag between ARR growth and revenue recognition during customer migrations to Capella. This discrepancy could instigate short-term market reactions.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sanu Gold's Geophysical Surveys at Bantabaye: A Potential Goldmine

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Marex Bolsters Futures Clearing Team with New Hire Tom Alterson

By Momen Zellmi

ONYX Hospitality Group Boosts Malaysian Presence with Three New Properties

By BNN Correspondents

Sanu Gold Corporation: Major Strides in Gold Exploration in Guinea

By Shivani Chauhan

December Price Fluctuations in Georgia: A Glimpse into the State's Eco ...
@Business · 2 mins
December Price Fluctuations in Georgia: A Glimpse into the State's Eco ...
heart comment 0
R.A. Nichols, Inc. Earns Prestigious Rheem ProPlumber Designation

By BNN Correspondents

R.A. Nichols, Inc. Earns Prestigious Rheem ProPlumber Designation
Prologis Inc’s Stock Rises Amid Solar Energy Initiatives and Income Growth

By Ebenezer Mensah

Prologis Inc's Stock Rises Amid Solar Energy Initiatives and Income Growth
Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services in Strategic Expansion Move

By BNN Correspondents

Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services in Strategic Expansion Move
Blue Owl Capital Corporation: A Stable Dividend-Income Investment Prospect

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Blue Owl Capital Corporation: A Stable Dividend-Income Investment Prospect
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds Earlier Blood Pressure Peak in Children with Sleep Apnea
29 seconds
Study Finds Earlier Blood Pressure Peak in Children with Sleep Apnea
Josh Allen Breaks Jaguars' Franchise Record with 16.5 Sacks
34 seconds
Josh Allen Breaks Jaguars' Franchise Record with 16.5 Sacks
Sunderland's Dan Neil: A Potential Transfer to Liverpool Amid Rising Speculation
43 seconds
Sunderland's Dan Neil: A Potential Transfer to Liverpool Amid Rising Speculation
Former NFL Players Show Signs of Ongoing Brain Injury, Study Finds
1 min
Former NFL Players Show Signs of Ongoing Brain Injury, Study Finds
Neil Parish Warns Conservatives of Reform UK's Rising Influence
1 min
Neil Parish Warns Conservatives of Reform UK's Rising Influence
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
1 min
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
2 mins
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
2 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
2 mins
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app