Couchbase’s Strong 3Q24 Results and New Growth Drivers Solidify Valuation

NASDAQ-listed enterprise software company, Couchbase (BASE), is set to maintain its current 4.2x forward revenue valuation, backed by persistent growth and the potential to meet management’s guidance. The firm’s robust 3Q24 results, featuring an annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 24% year-over-year to $189 million, outdid guidance and demonstrated revenue expansion to $46 million. Furthermore, Couchbase’s journey towards profitability is becoming increasingly apparent, with EBIT margins bolstering to -11%, thereby exceeding expectations.

Buy Rating Reiterated for BASE

The author reaffirms a buy rating for BASE, attributing this to new growth catalysts and the company’s alignment with management’s medium-term guidance of more than 20% growth. In comparison, MongoDB, possessing a similar growth trajectory but a larger revenue base, trades at 13.5x forward revenue, suggesting potential for improvement in BASE’s valuation as it scales up.

Analyst Day Highlights

The Analyst Day presentations underscored Couchbase’s ongoing cloud transition and competitive positioning. A standout was the net retention rate (NRR) of Capella, Couchbase’s Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solution, which clocked in at 167%, indicating strong momentum. The company is also introducing simpler adoption models and features to facilitate workload expansion, which could potentially enhance customer acquisition and retention.

Aiming For Medium-Term Targets

Management’s medium-term targets include achieving >20% ARR, revenue growth, and positive EBIT by FY27. Fulfillment of these targets could further cement the current valuation. However, revenue growth may appear uneven due to the time-lag between ARR growth and revenue recognition during customer migrations to Capella. This discrepancy could instigate short-term market reactions.