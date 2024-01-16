Costco Travel Offers Deals on 2024 Disney Cruises

In a bid to help vacationers plan cost-effective trips for 2024, Costco Travel is currently offering discounted deals on a variety of Disney Cruise Line sailings. The cruises cover an array of desirable destinations including the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, Europe, and Mexico, with departure points set from Florida, Texas, and California. The ongoing promotion, set to end on February 16, presents a significant reduction in deposits, thereby making it easier for travelers to secure their spots.

Advertisment

Atlantic Coast Cruises

For those looking to travel along the Atlantic coast, there are several options available. A four-night Bahamas cruise is available starting at $1,304, with additional charges for taxes and fees, departing from Port Canaveral, Florida. Alternatively, a three-night cruise to the Caribbean and Bahamas is priced from $551, with all extra charges covered.

Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Coast Cruises

Advertisment

Travelers looking to explore the Gulf of Mexico can avail of a five-night cruise to Mexico from Galveston, Texas, costing $955, plus taxes and fees. On the Pacific coast, a five-night cruise starting from Vancouver and ending in San Diego is up for grabs at a starting price of $985. Also, a three-night Baja cruise from San Diego is being offered at $771, with additional charges for taxes, fees, and port expenses.

Reduced Deposits and Additional Details

Reduced deposits are a key feature of the bookings made through Costco Travel, which operates under a separate membership from the regular Costco shopping account. Potential vacationers can make their bookings either online or via phone, but to view pricing and book, they must be Costco members. In addition to the cruise offers, customers can also save up to 35% on rooms at select WALT DISNEY WORLD® Resort hotels if they stay for five nights or longer. Shorter stays come with up to 30% savings. The offer is valid for travel most nights from March 25 to October 3, 2024. Customers can secure these low prices for as low as $200 down with the flexible Layaway Plan, allowing them to make as many payments in any amount up to nine days before their vacation.