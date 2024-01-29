Costco Superfans Share Insights on Items to Avoid

Throughout the vast aisles of Costco, a warehouse store known for its unbeatable deals, a Michigan couple James and Elyse Koskela, navigate their cart with precision. As devoted patrons of Costco, they have honed their shopping strategies over the years to maximize benefits. Yet, they've come to realize that not everything in the store offers the best value for their money.

Decoding the Costco Shopping List

The Koskelas' shopping list has evolved over time, shaped by their experiences and preferences. They've found that it's beneficial to be selective about what to buy from Costco. Certain items, despite the allure of low prices, have failed to meet their expectations or offer the best cost-effectiveness.

The Costco No-Buy List

Notably, the couple steers clear of Kirkland Signature diapers. A recent design change has diminished their competitiveness, leading the Koskelas to look elsewhere for this essential item. The Kirkland Signature toilet paper is another product they bypass. Despite its popularity among other shoppers, the Koskelas opt out due to personal preference.

The two-liter Kirkland Signature olive oil also does not make it into their shopping cart. Its size, while seemingly a great deal, is excessive for an average household. Olive oil can degrade over time, and this giant bottle is likely to do so before it's used up. The Koskelas also prefer to source their copy paper and bird food from other stores, where they've found better pricing and quality.

Costco Still a Go-To Place

Despite their Costco no-buy list, the Koskelas still have many reasons to frequent the warehouse store. The unbeatable rotisserie chicken and free tire services are among the incentives that keep them coming back. At the end of the day, they believe it's essential to be discerning, understanding that even the most dedicated Costco shoppers can find certain products better suited for purchase elsewhere.