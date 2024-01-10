en English
Business

Costco Prepares for Expansion in Otsego with New Warehouse Store and Gas Station

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Costco Prepares for Expansion in Otsego with New Warehouse Store and Gas Station

Costco, the membership-based wholesale giant, is set to expand its footprint with the acquisition of a 25-acre lot in Otsego. The company has confirmed its plans to establish a new members-only warehouse store and a free-standing gas station. Aiming to align with the city’s comprehensive plan, Costco has filed an application to rezone the lot to allow commercial use.

Addressing Community Concerns and Anticipating Economic Growth

While the prospect of a new Costco store has raised concerns about increased traffic and congestion, local leaders are actively planning improvements to accommodate the development. With the rezoning application set to be reviewed by the Otsego Planning Commission on February 5, work on the property could begin as early as this fall. The proposed location, conveniently situated off Interstate-94, is poised to provide increased convenience for local residents and Costco members.

Costco’s Expansion Strategy and Job Creation

The Otsego development is part of a larger expansion strategy by Costco, which currently operates 13 stores in Minnesota and is planning to open a 14th store in Chaska. The proposed 164,000 square feet store in Otsego is expected to not only boost commerce in the area but also create job opportunities, contributing to the local economy.

Bracing for an Enhanced Shopping Experience

The proposed Costco site, which is currently vacant, is near Interstate 94, allowing easy access for residents of surrounding communities. With the nearest Costco locations often crowded, the new store offers a much-needed relief for shoppers. Wright County is planning to add two roundabouts near the site to mitigate traffic, ensuring a smoother shopping experience for Costco members. This development is much anticipated, and the company’s commitment to growth is evident in its expansion strategy.

Business United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

