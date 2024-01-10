Costco Prepares for Expansion in Otsego with New Warehouse Store and Gas Station

Costco, the membership-based wholesale giant, is set to expand its footprint with the acquisition of a 25-acre lot in Otsego. The company has confirmed its plans to establish a new members-only warehouse store and a free-standing gas station. Aiming to align with the city’s comprehensive plan, Costco has filed an application to rezone the lot to allow commercial use.

Addressing Community Concerns and Anticipating Economic Growth

While the prospect of a new Costco store has raised concerns about increased traffic and congestion, local leaders are actively planning improvements to accommodate the development. With the rezoning application set to be reviewed by the Otsego Planning Commission on February 5, work on the property could begin as early as this fall. The proposed location, conveniently situated off Interstate-94, is poised to provide increased convenience for local residents and Costco members.

Costco’s Expansion Strategy and Job Creation

The Otsego development is part of a larger expansion strategy by Costco, which currently operates 13 stores in Minnesota and is planning to open a 14th store in Chaska. The proposed 164,000 square feet store in Otsego is expected to not only boost commerce in the area but also create job opportunities, contributing to the local economy.

Bracing for an Enhanced Shopping Experience

The proposed Costco site, which is currently vacant, is near Interstate 94, allowing easy access for residents of surrounding communities. With the nearest Costco locations often crowded, the new store offers a much-needed relief for shoppers. Wright County is planning to add two roundabouts near the site to mitigate traffic, ensuring a smoother shopping experience for Costco members. This development is much anticipated, and the company’s commitment to growth is evident in its expansion strategy.