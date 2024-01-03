en English
Business

Costco Payment Glitch Hits Customers with Double Charges for Fuel

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, a significant number of Costco members across various locations faced a disconcerting predicament. A payment glitch hit them right in their wallets, resulting in double charges on their bank accounts for fuel purchases.

The issue, which came to the limelight on Tuesday, stirred up a storm of complaints online, reflecting the widespread impact of the glitch.

The Glitch in Detail

The conundrum appears to be rooted in the authorisation hold process, a typical practice when customers purchase fuel at Costco. During this process, a certain amount is pre-authorised on the customer’s card before refuelling. Under normal circumstances, this amount is released after the purchase. However, in this unusual situation, the glitch triggered the pre-authorised amount to be charged in addition to the actual fuel cost.

Customer Frustrations and Company Response

The backlash from affected customers was instant and intense. Some found themselves grappling with negative bank balances, and the unsettling news that refunds could potentially take up to 14 days added fuel to their ire. Costco, on Wednesday, responded by placing a sign on the fuel bowsers at Costco Casuarina. The sign warned customers about the payment processing issue and advised them to restrict their payments to credit cards to circumvent additional charges.

Costco’s Remedial Measures

Costco acknowledged the problem, assuring customers that refunds for the prepaid amounts should process within three business days. The company’s decisive action to rectify the situation and its transparency in communication with the customers are commendable. However, the situation highlighted the vulnerability of digital payment systems and the need for robust safeguards. Costco has been approached for further comments on the situation.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

