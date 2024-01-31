Costco, H-E-B, and Publix Surpass Trader Joe's in 2024 ACSI Grocery Sector Rankings

In a surprising turn of events, Trader Joe's has been dethroned in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for the grocery sector in 2024. Costco, H-E-B, and Publix have stepped up to share the top rank, each scoring a solid 85 out of 100. Trader Joe's, the former leader, has slipped to the fourth position with a score of 84.

Unraveling the ACSI Rankings

The ACSI measures customer satisfaction across more than 400 companies in various sectors, interviewing approximately half a million consumers annually. In the grocery sector, Publix came out on top in staff courtesy, store cleanliness, and layout, while Costco and H-E-B won customers over with their value for money.

Sam's Club has shown a significant improvement, securing the fifth position with a score of 83. Meijer and ShopRite, with a 7% increase from the previous year, tied for the 11th place with a score of 80.

Noteworthy Performances and Rankings

Despite a 4% increase, Walmart remained at the bottom of the grocery sector with a score of 74, indicating room for improvement. Other notable rankings include BJ's Wholesale Club, Target, and Whole Foods tying for the sixth spot, Aldi securing the 10th position, Albertsons and Hy-Vee sharing the 13th place, and Kroger ranking 16th.

Walmart Leads in Pharmacy Sector

Interestingly, Walmart emerged as the leader in the pharmacy sector, with an impressive 11% year-over-year increase, taking its score to 82. Rite Aid followed closely, while Walgreens and CVS took the third and fourth positions, respectively. It's noteworthy that CVS experienced a 1% drop from the previous year.

Overall, the ACSI study paints a vivid picture of the shifting dynamics in the retail sector, highlighting the importance of customer satisfaction in determining a company's market position.