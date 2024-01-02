en English
Business

Costco Employee’s TikTok Video Raises Questions About Store’s Financial Health

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Imagery of hustle and bustle, carts filled to the brim with holiday cheer, and long checkout lines are what traditionally paint the Costco landscape during the festive season. However, a recent TikTok video, viewed over 219,000 times, presents a contrasting view. An employee, known only as Kelly, captured an uneasy whisper about a slump in sales and potential cutbacks in employee hours at the retail giant. The revelation has led to widespread speculation about the financial health of the popular warehouse chain.

The Unsettling Conversation

In the video, Kelly overhears a conversation between a cashier and a packer. The cashier confirms that the store was lagging in sales and profits, a stark contrast to the usually bustling parking lot during the holiday period. This discussion sparked concerns about the future of the store and its employees, with the mention of potential cutbacks in hours due to the decline in business.

Public Reactions

The TikTok video has garnered mixed reactions from viewers. Some agreed with Kelly’s concerns, noting a noticeable decrease in customer activity at their local Costco stores. However, others contested the claim, stating that their local branches were still teeming with activity, displaying no signs of a slowdown.

Costco’s Financial Picture

Despite the concerns raised in the video, Costco’s 2023 annual report paints a rather optimistic picture of the company’s financial status. The report indicates a successful year for the retailer, with net sales totaling $237 billion, marking a 7% increase from the previous year. Additionally, membership fee revenue saw an 8% uptick, suggesting a robust and growing customer base. Furthermore, the company showed signs of expansion, with the inauguration of 13 new locations, including international stores. This data seems to contradict the worries expressed by Kelly and those who agreed with her.

The Daily Dot attempted to reach out to both Kelly and Costco for further comments but received no response at the time of reporting. Also noteworthy is the author of the article, Tiffanie Drayton, who is renowned for her insightful coverage of a broad spectrum of topics including geek culture, lifestyle, gender, and race for various publications.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

