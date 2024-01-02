Costco Employee’s TikTok Video Raises Questions About Store’s Financial Health

Imagery of hustle and bustle, carts filled to the brim with holiday cheer, and long checkout lines are what traditionally paint the Costco landscape during the festive season. However, a recent TikTok video, viewed over 219,000 times, presents a contrasting view. An employee, known only as Kelly, captured an uneasy whisper about a slump in sales and potential cutbacks in employee hours at the retail giant. The revelation has led to widespread speculation about the financial health of the popular warehouse chain.

The Unsettling Conversation

In the video, Kelly overhears a conversation between a cashier and a packer. The cashier confirms that the store was lagging in sales and profits, a stark contrast to the usually bustling parking lot during the holiday period. This discussion sparked concerns about the future of the store and its employees, with the mention of potential cutbacks in hours due to the decline in business.

Public Reactions

The TikTok video has garnered mixed reactions from viewers. Some agreed with Kelly’s concerns, noting a noticeable decrease in customer activity at their local Costco stores. However, others contested the claim, stating that their local branches were still teeming with activity, displaying no signs of a slowdown.

Costco’s Financial Picture

Despite the concerns raised in the video, Costco’s 2023 annual report paints a rather optimistic picture of the company’s financial status. The report indicates a successful year for the retailer, with net sales totaling $237 billion, marking a 7% increase from the previous year. Additionally, membership fee revenue saw an 8% uptick, suggesting a robust and growing customer base. Furthermore, the company showed signs of expansion, with the inauguration of 13 new locations, including international stores. This data seems to contradict the worries expressed by Kelly and those who agreed with her.

The Daily Dot attempted to reach out to both Kelly and Costco for further comments but received no response at the time of reporting.