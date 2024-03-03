Costco Battles Inflation: Owns Ships, Farms, and Boosts Kirkland for Member Savings

In an era marked by inflation, Costco takes unprecedented steps to maintain low prices and supply chain efficiency, including operating its own shipping fleet and purchasing a chicken farm. CFO Richard Galanti highlights these efforts and the role of Kirkland Signature products in saving members money during the third-quarter earnings call.

Strategic Moves to Combat Supply Chain Woes

During the toughest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco faced significant supply chain challenges. To address these, the company initially leased three ships and thousands of containers, eventually expanding its fleet. This bold move ensured that Costco stores remained well-stocked and helped the company control costs more effectively than market rates at the time. Only in late 2023 did Costco scale back its shipping operations as conditions in the shipping and freight markets improved.

Kirkland Signature: A Price Control Powerhouse

Costco's house brand, Kirkland Signature, plays a crucial role in the company's strategy to keep prices low. Galanti reveals that the brand is not just about offering low-cost alternatives but about striking better deals with suppliers, which in turn, leads to lower prices for members. During periods of high inflation, the company saw a significant increase in the penetration of Kirkland Signature products, which include both knock-offs of name brands and collaborations with name brands in specific categories.

Looking Ahead: Lower Prices on the Horizon

As inflation rates begin to stabilize, Galanti shares optimistic news for Costco members, stating the company's intention to be the first to lower prices. The retailer is actively engaging with vendors to adjust prices in reflection of the decreased costs in commodities and shipping. This proactive approach not only benefits members but also reinforces Costco's commitment to offering value, thus ensuring customer loyalty in a competitive retail landscape.