Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kansas, Enters Final Phase of Hall of Space Redesign Project

The Cosmosphere, a renowned space museum in Hutchinson, Kansas, is gearing up for the final phase of its ambitious project to redesign and renovate the Hall of Space. This monumental endeavor seeks to bring the captivating history of space exploration to life in a vibrant, cohesive, and immersive environment.

The Journey So Far

Until now, the museum has successfully completed roughly a third of the total renovations, channeling its efforts into the V-2 Gallery and the Mercury-Atlas 1 capsule exhibit. These transformed spaces now offer visitors a more engaging experience, blending historical artifacts with improved aesthetics and interactivity.

The Road Ahead

The next leg of the project will confront the remaining two-thirds of the Hall of Space, which includes crowd-favorites like the Mollett Early Spaceflight Gallery and the Apollo Gallery. The impending enhancements will ensure a uniform aesthetic throughout the galleries with consistent graphic treatments, superior wayfinding audio and visuals, and elevated lighting.

A New Era of Engagement

The redesigned galleries will house interactive elements including a haptic plate that simulates the sensation of a rocket engine ignition, and adjustable models that demonstrate aerodynamics using the Mercury capsule. Moreover, a replica command module will be showcased alongside the Apollo-era White Room, elucidating the astronaut entry process for launches.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

Throughout the renovation process, the Cosmosphere intends to keep its most iconic artifacts, such as the Apollo 13 command module 'Odyssey' and Gus Grissom's 'Liberty Bell 7', on display for as long as feasible. Meanwhile, new exhibits will be unveiled in the public spaces outside of the Justice Planetarium and Dr. Goddard's Lab to cater to visitors.

The Cosmosphere has secured around $4.7 million for the Hall of Space renovations thus far, thanks to federal appropriations, a SPRINT grant, and a remarkable donation from the Sunderland Foundation.