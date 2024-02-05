Correctional Officer Assaulted by Inmate at Georgetown County Detention Center

A correctional officer at the Georgetown County Detention Center in South Carolina was assaulted by an inmate in a shocking incident during lunch distribution on Saturday. The inmate, in a brazen act, attacked the officer while she was performing her routine duty of passing out lunch trays.

Unanticipated Assault

The assault occurred under unprecedented circumstances. The officer, noticing the inmate's nudity as she opened his cell door, attempted to close it promptly, intending to respect his privacy. However, the inmate audaciously interrupted the officer's action by placing his hand in the way of the closing door. This unexpected move caught the officer off guard.

Brutal Attack

When the officer reopened the door, the situation took a sudden turn for the worse. The inmate yelled at the officer, not only verbally assaulting her but also escalating it to a physical level. He proceeded to slap the officer on both her ears and struck her multiple times on the sides of her head with open hands. This brutal attack resulted in the officer experiencing redness on the sides of her head, swelling, and difficulty closing her jaw.

Post-Attack Consequences

Immediately after the attack, the officer was evaluated on-site for her injuries. Concerns over the severity of her injuries necessitated further treatment, leading to her being transported to a hospital. In response to the shocking assault, a warrant for assault on a police officer was promptly issued against the inmate, ensuring that the law takes its due course.