Correction Notice Issued for Nature Journal Article: Upholding Scientific Accuracy

An issued correction notice has brought about significant rectifications to an article initially published in the journal Nature on November 22, 2023. The thorough revision addresses two prominent errors that crept into the initial publication, reflecting the journal’s unwavering commitment to accuracy and the sanctity of the scientific record.

Identifying and Correcting the Errors

The first error appeared in Figure 1h of the original article. The label ‘IP: IL-1β‘ was erroneously printed as ‘IP: IL-18’. This slip, though minor, could have led to confusion among readers and researchers. The second error involved Extended Data Figure 1, where a panel labeled as ‘j’ was duplicated. Both of these mistakes have now been rectified in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all versions.

Contributors to the Research

The authors who contributed equally to this work include Pascal Devant, Ying Dong, Julian Mintseris, Weiyi Ma, Steven P. Gygi, Hao Wu, and Jonathan C. Kagan. These researchers come from prestigious institutions such as the Division of Gastroenterology at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and the Department of Cell Biology. Their collective effort underlines the importance of collaborative research in advancing scientific knowledge.

Continuing Commitment to Accuracy

The prompt issuance of this correction notice and the subsequent rectifications made illustrate the journal’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the scientific record. Any correspondence regarding the correction can be directed to either Hao Wu or Jonathan C. Kagan, further emphasizing the transparency and open communication channels maintained by the journal. As science progresses, the need for accuracy and integrity in published research becomes more critical than ever.