en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Correction Notice Issued for Nature Journal Article: Upholding Scientific Accuracy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Correction Notice Issued for Nature Journal Article: Upholding Scientific Accuracy

An issued correction notice has brought about significant rectifications to an article initially published in the journal Nature on November 22, 2023. The thorough revision addresses two prominent errors that crept into the initial publication, reflecting the journal’s unwavering commitment to accuracy and the sanctity of the scientific record.

Identifying and Correcting the Errors

The first error appeared in Figure 1h of the original article. The label ‘IP: IL-1β‘ was erroneously printed as ‘IP: IL-18’. This slip, though minor, could have led to confusion among readers and researchers. The second error involved Extended Data Figure 1, where a panel labeled as ‘j’ was duplicated. Both of these mistakes have now been rectified in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all versions.

Contributors to the Research

The authors who contributed equally to this work include Pascal Devant, Ying Dong, Julian Mintseris, Weiyi Ma, Steven P. Gygi, Hao Wu, and Jonathan C. Kagan. These researchers come from prestigious institutions such as the Division of Gastroenterology at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and the Department of Cell Biology. Their collective effort underlines the importance of collaborative research in advancing scientific knowledge.

Continuing Commitment to Accuracy

The prompt issuance of this correction notice and the subsequent rectifications made illustrate the journal’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the scientific record. Any correspondence regarding the correction can be directed to either Hao Wu or Jonathan C. Kagan, further emphasizing the transparency and open communication channels maintained by the journal. As science progresses, the need for accuracy and integrity in published research becomes more critical than ever.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nanotechnology Boosts Enhanced Oil Recovery: A Glimpse into the Future of the Oil Industry

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Giant Fossil Sponge Discovered in Ireland: Unveiling the Cyathophycus Balori

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Maze: Clinicians' Decision-Making in Drug-Drug Interactions

By Geeta Pillai

Groundbreaking Cyclic Peptide Developed that Controls Nanotube Formation

By BNN Correspondents

Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture ...
@Health · 8 mins
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture ...
heart comment 0
In Carl Sagan’s Footsteps: New Biosignatures and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

By BNN Correspondents

In Carl Sagan's Footsteps: New Biosignatures and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy

By Mazhar Abbas

Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
C-CAMP and Thermo Fisher Scientific Partner to Propel India’s Biotech Industry

By Dil Bar Irshad

C-CAMP and Thermo Fisher Scientific Partner to Propel India's Biotech Industry
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals

By BNN Correspondents

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
32 seconds
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
33 seconds
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
1 min
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
1 min
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
2 mins
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
2 mins
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
3 mins
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
4 mins
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
5 mins
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
9 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
10 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
19 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
20 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
29 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
32 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
52 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app