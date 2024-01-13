Corpus Christi Announces Office Closures, Continuation of Essential Services on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

As the nation prepares to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the city of Corpus Christi is announcing the closure of nonessential offices on Monday. City Hall, public libraries, and other non-emergency facilities will be shuttering their doors in observance of the holiday. However, the city’s commitment to public safety and service remains steadfast, with emergency services including police, fire departments, and the Corpus Christi International Airport set to operate as usual.

Provisions for Utilities and Municipal Court

The utility business office will be closed, but residents can continue to make payments through online platforms, at H-E-B locations, or by phone. Similarly, the Municipal Court will suspend operations, but the processing of payments will not be interrupted, with options available for phone or online transactions.

City Call Center and Other Facilities to Remain Open

Despite the closures, the 311 City Call Center will continue operating on its regular schedule. In addition, Code Enforcement, Development Services, and the Public Health District will not be available during the holiday. However, several facilities will stay open to serve the public. Two libraries will function as warming centers, offering refuge from the cold for those in need. The Ben Garza Gym and the Corpus Christi Gym will also provide warmth, with the latter transforming into a Cold Weather Refuge Center.

Outdoor and Recreational Facilities

Outdoor enthusiasts can still visit the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, which will be accessible throughout the holiday. Certain sports centers will be operating normally, providing recreational outlets for residents. The Corpus Christi Natatorium will offer limited hours for lap swimming. All city offices are set to reopen on Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance.