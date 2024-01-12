en English
Business

Corporate Employee’s Viral TikTok Video Captures Cloudflare Layoff Call

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Corporate Employee’s Viral TikTok Video Captures Cloudflare Layoff Call

The corporate world was shaken recently when a video titled “POV: You’re about to get laid off,” uploaded by former mid-market account executive at Cloudflare, Brittany Pietsch, went viral on TikTok. The video, viewed over 160,000 times, captured Pietsch’s layoff call with HR executives, where she valiantly defended her work performance.

The Layoff Call: A Challenging Exchange

In the video, Pietsch is seen challenging the decision of her dismissal, arguing about her high activity level and positive feedback from her manager. She is told her performance did not meet expectations, a statement she vehemently contests. The video offers a rare, unfiltered glimpse into a corporate layoff call, inviting viewers to witness Pietsch’s composure and her ability to handle objections.

Cloudflare’s Response: A Need for Empathy?

Following the video’s viral trajectory, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince admitted the layoff could have been handled more empathetically. He acknowledged the company’s need to remove underperforming staff but emphasized the importance of kindness in the process. A Cloudflare spokesperson further clarified there were no widespread layoffs, but performance reviews are regularly conducted with possible terminations.

Public Reaction and Potential Repercussions

The video has sparked discussions and gained support online, with many praising Pietsch’s grace under pressure. However, experts have warned about the potential risks of publicizing such incidents. They caution it could lead to stigma or retaliation from employers and may impact severance pay or future employment opportunities. The specifics of Pietsch’s case remain unknown, as neither she nor Cloudflare has commented further on the incident.

Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

