Corporate Bonds Poised for Strong Performance in 2024: Spotlight on MBBB

In the horizon of the financial landscape, corporate bonds, particularly those of investment-grade, are poised to maintain their robust performance in 2024, building upon the solid gains achieved in 2023. This optimistic projection favors funds like the VanEck Moody's Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB), which specializes in lower-end investment-grade corporate bonds, promising higher returns compared to top-rated bonds.

Advertisment

A Look at MBBB's Performance

MBBB, which recently celebrated its three-year anniversary, registered an impressive near-10% return in 2023. The ETF's underlying index aims to cherry-pick bonds that are attractively priced and possess a low risk of being demoted to junk status. As 2023 drew to a close, the fund showcased a 30-day SEC yield of 5.31%, a testament to the influence of the Federal Reserve's assertive interest rate hikes initiated in 2022.

High Yields Attracting Buyers

Advertisment

Experts surmise that the current high yields in the high-grade corporate bond market will magnetize more buyers, with both institutions and individual investors on the hunt for income. The modest growth of the U.S. economy, paired with sturdy credit metrics and judicious balance sheet management among high-grade issuers, is likely to enhance the allure of such bonds.

JPMorgan's Positive Outlook

JPMorgan's analysis suggests that the environment is ripe for high-grade bondholders, with declining rates amplifying total returns and reducing the appeal of cash. The financial giant also anticipates that only a minuscule fraction of high-grade issuers might face downgrades to junk status, further strengthening the case for investment in such bonds.