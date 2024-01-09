en English
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps

The year 2020 marked the end of an era for CornerStone Education Loan Services, a prominent federal student loan servicer. In a move that shook the student finance industry, the company, a subsidiary of the Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority, chose to terminate its loan servicing contract. This decision came as a necessary measure to stem financial losses and secure the long-term financial sustainability of the State of Utah and the organization itself.

Impact on Borrowers and Employees

The termination of CornerStone’s loan servicing contract led to a significant shift for borrowers who had their loans managed by the company. These borrowers had depended on CornerStone for tasks such as processing loan payments and updating repayment plans. Following the closure, their accounts were transferred to other servicers, including MOHELA, Edfinancial, Aidvantage, and Nelnet.

CornerStone’s decision also had a profound impact on its workforce. With the company ceasing operations, employees found themselves without jobs, and the company’s active website and contact information fell into disuse.

Next Steps for Borrowers

For borrowers who had their loans with CornerStone, the road to managing their federal student loans now lies with their new servicers. These individuals are advised to reach out to MOHELA, Edfinancial, Aidvantage, or Nelnet for support in managing their loans. They are responsible for repaying their outstanding loan balance, and the new servicers are equipped to guide them in the process.

For current and prospective students seeking financial aid, the school’s financial aid office remains a critical resource. It’s also important to ensure timely completion of the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA), which paves the way for federal student aid eligibility.

The termination of CornerStone’s contract and its subsequent closure serves as a stark reminder of the volatility within the student loan servicing industry. However, it also underscores the importance of borrowers staying informed and proactive in managing their loans, irrespective of the servicer.

Business Education United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

