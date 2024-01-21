Cornerstone Advisors Bolsters Executive Team with Two New Principals

Cornerstone Advisors, an esteemed management and technology consultancy catering to banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, has bolstered its executive team with the addition of two new principals, Jim McAveeney and Blair Wangman. Both bring a wealth of experience and a proven record of success, marking a significant step in the firm's ongoing growth strategy.

Seasoned Professionals Join the Ranks

Jim McAveeney, a professional with over three decades of experience, has a notable track record in spearheading business transformations and executing large-scale technology implementations. He has honed his skills at leading consulting firms such as KPMG US, BearingPoint, and AT Kearney.

Blair Wangman, on the other hand, excels in driving revenue growth and fortifying brands at the C-suite level. He has held senior consulting roles at renowned global advisory firms including KPMG US, Accenture, and BearingPoint.

A Client-Focused Approach

The latest appointments align with Cornerstone Advisors' client-centric approach and its commitment to steering financial institutions towards successful transformational outcomes. The firm differentiates itself through robust industry research, proprietary data, and insightful operational perspectives, claiming an edge over the 'Big 4' and other competitors.

Expansion Plans and Client-First Principles

With the addition of McAveeney and Wangman, Cornerstone aims to propel its expansion, particularly in the regional and super-regional bank markets, while holding steadfast to its client-first principles. Both executives have expressed their excitement to join the company and contribute to its growth strategy, which places client satisfaction at the forefront.

In related news, Dialog Health has announced the appointment of Bo Spessard as their new Chief Operating Officer. Spessard will oversee the company's operational landscape, lead business development, and fortify key account teams to support the company's growth in partnering with Fortune 500 healthcare organizations. He brings nearly 20 years of experience in leading B2B SaaS companies and has a background in private corporate law. Spessard is excited to join the Dialog Health management team and help clients harness mobile solutions to improve performance across their enterprise.