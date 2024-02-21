Cornell's United Way Campaign Raises Over $439,000: A Beacon of Hope for Tompkins County

On a crisp February evening, the Moakley House was abuzz with the spirit of giving and community. The Cornell United Way President's Leadership Association held a reception to honor those at the forefront of an altruistic surge that washed over Tompkins County this winter. With $439,000 raised towards a noble $575,000 goal, the event was not just a celebration but a testament to the power of collective action in the face of adversity.

A Gathering of Gratitude

The heart of the event pulsed with the energy of 129 donors, each contributing a minimum of $1,000, culminating in about 80% of the total funds raised. President Martha E. Pollack, alongside Michael Ramos, CEO of the United Way of Tompkins County, extended a heartfelt thanks to these pivotal players. Their contributions, Pollack noted, are instrumental in 'combating local poverty and fostering sustainable livelihoods.' This gathering wasn't just about recognizing financial contributions; it was about acknowledging the profound impact of generosity on the community's fabric.

A Story of Impact

Amidst the evening's speeches, one narrative stood out—Brandon Fortenberry's. Sharing his journey with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Fortenberry highlighted the transformative power of mentorship. His testimony shone a light on the critical need for positive role models for children, especially those navigating challenging circumstances. This personal account underscored the campaign's broader aims, emphasizing that behind each dollar raised lies a potential life changed.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Commitment

Despite the night's celebratory tone, the underlying challenges were palpable. With the campaign reaching approximately 76% of its goal amidst growing community needs, the path ahead is daunting. Tompkins County, where almost 17% of residents live below the poverty line, faces a stark reality. Yet, the leadership's commitment remains unwavering—to engage more donors, inspire more volunteers, and bridge the gap between needs and resources. This resolve mirrors a community's spirit, determined to uplift and support its most vulnerable members.