Cornell University Symposium Explores Freedom of Expression and Disinformation

In an effort to dissect the complexities of freedom of expression and the growing menace of disinformation, Cornell University's Department of Communication in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) hosted an enlightening symposium. The two-day event, held from December 7-8, drew an engaged crowd of over 100 attendees, consisting of scholars, students, and community members.

Exploring the Nexus of Media and Freedom

The symposium shed light on a spectrum of crucial topics, ranging from the annals of media history to cutting-edge discussions on social media content moderation. It also delved into the dynamics of public opinion and the intriguing intersection of freedom of expression with university values. Benjamin Z. Houlton, the Dean of CALS, emphasized Cornell's steadfast commitment to academic freedom and open inquiry.

A Confluence of Expertise

The event was graced by the insightful plenary address by Claire Wardle from Brown University, an acclaimed expert in the realm of misinformation and user-generated content. Lee Humphreys, the chair of the communication department, lauded the symposium for striking a successful balance between freedom of expression and a sense of community belonging.

Enriching Academic Discourse

The symposium underscored the pivotal role of the Department of Communication in fostering collaborative research on the influence of social media and the nuances of identity in communication. An innovative 'living archive' project was undertaken by students under the guidance of Humphreys and Ashley Shea. This project plunged into the rich historical aspects of freedom of expression at Cornell.

Unanimously, the symposium was hailed for creating a conducive environment that encouraged the sharing of diverse perspectives, incisive questioning, and active listening. It served as a testament to the power of academic discourse in shaping understanding and fostering progress.