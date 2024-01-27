Cornell Triumphs Over Princeton in Collegiate Basketball Showdown

In a captivating collegiate basketball duel, Cornell asserted their dominance over Princeton with an 83-68 victory. The game demonstrated Cornell's superior shooting skills and Princeton's struggle to find the basket, painting a vivid picture of the contrasting fortunes of the two teams.

Solid Performance from Cornell

Leading the charge for Cornell was N. Williams, who put up a stellar performance, scoring 20 points and securing eight rebounds. Complementing him was Manon, who added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, showcasing the team's effective offensive strategy and execution. The Big Red's shooting prowess was evident as they posted a higher field goal percentage of 57.6% (34-59 FG) compared to Princeton's 32.2% (19-59 FG).

Princeton's Struggle

Princeton, despite their best efforts, found themselves at the receiving end of the onslaught. Their key player, Lee, along with Allocco, could only manage to score 17 points each. Their struggles were particularly evident from the three-point line, where they only hit 18.5% (5-27) of their shots, in stark contrast to Cornell's 36% (9-25).

Comparison of Team Stats

The game stats reveal a close free throw percentage for both teams, with Cornell at 66.7% (6-9 FT) and Princeton at 75.8% (25-33 FT). The rebounding was almost even, with Cornell securing 35 rebounds and Princeton 29. However, Cornell had a slightly higher number of turnovers with 9, while Princeton maintained a lower number with 6. Both teams demonstrated competitive defense, managing 5 steals each.

Overall, Cornell's impressive scoring efficiency and three-point shooting were significant factors in their victory over Princeton. The game was a testament to Cornell's dominance and Princeton's struggle, providing a thrilling encounter for the basketball enthusiasts.