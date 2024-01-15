Cori Keller: From Miss Arkansas to Miss America Top 11

Miss Arkansas, Cori Keller, has achieved a remarkable feat by advancing into the Top 11 at the Miss America pageant. An alumna of Arkansas State, Keller secured her place in the finals following her victory in the Miss Arkansas competition in June.

A Commitment to Addressing Food Access

Keller’s triumph at the state competition was not merely a testament to her beauty and talent, but also to her dedication to addressing critical societal issues. Her campaign focus is on the challenge of food access across Arkansas, often referred to as the ‘Natural State.’ Keller’s commitment to battling food insecurity shines a spotlight on a pressing issue that affects many communities across the state.

Showcasing Talent: A Nod to Dolly Parton

In the talent segment of the Miss America pageant, Keller chose to display her tap dancing skills. She performed to the rhythm of ‘9 to 5,’ a popular song by the legendary Dolly Parton. Her choice of song, coupled with her impressive tap dancing, highlighted her creativity and dynamism, further enhancing her standing in the competition.

From Miss Arkansas to Miss America Contender

Keller’s journey from winning Miss Arkansas to competing in the Miss America finals is a noteworthy achievement. Her story serves as an inspiration for many, demonstrating that with dedication, talent, and a commitment to societal issues, significant milestones can be achieved. For those keen to know more about Miss Arkansas or Cori Keller’s journey, additional information is available on the official MissArkansas.org website.