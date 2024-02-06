Corey Hawkins Takes Over The Lead in 'The Man in My Basement' from Jonathan Majors

In a significant turn of events, the much-anticipated psychological thriller, The Man in My Basement, has seen a change in its production lineup. Previously, Jonathan Majors was slated to be both the star and executive producer of the movie. However, due to reasons that remain undisclosed, Majors is no longer associated with the project. In his stead, Corey Hawkins has been cast as the lead actor for the role of Charles Blakey.

Stepping into New Roles

Corey Hawkins is no stranger to tackling intense roles and bringing characters to life on the screen. His inclusion in the project as the lead actor is a move that promises to deliver a compelling performance. Sharing the screen with Hawkins will be Willem Dafoe and Anna Diop. Diop, in particular, is anticipated to bring depth to her character, Narciss Gully.

A Novel Adaptation

The film is an adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel, also titled 'The Man in My Basement'. It narrates the story of Charles Blakey, a man residing in an African American neighborhood who finds himself on a terrifying path, following a lucrative proposition from a mysterious businessman. With the plot's gripping narrative, audiences can expect a thrilling ride.

Behind the Scenes

At the helm of this project is Nadia Latif, marking her feature directorial debut. The production of the movie is being spearheaded by Protagonist Pictures, Good Gate Media, and B.O.B. FilmHouse, the latter being a banner owned by Mosley himself and producer Diane Houslin. The financial backing for the film comes from Andscape, which ensures that the movie will be distributed through the Hulu streaming service, thanks to Andscape's existing partnership with Hulu.

In spite of the setback with Majors, the project seems to be moving forward with a robust team in place, promising a compelling cinematic experience.