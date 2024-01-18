Corewell Health Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Major Priorities

In a significant reshuffling of the healthcare landscape, Corewell Health, a reputable healthcare system based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, has announced a series of changes in its board of directors, effective from January 1. The new appointments include Joseph Fifer, the erstwhile president and CEO of Healthcare Financial Management Association and a former finance VP at Spectrum Health, and Dr. Robert Williams, a distinguished retired family physician.

Board Changes and New Challenges

These new directors will be replacing three outgoing members; Robert Roth, Dr. Christopher Carpenter and Angel Hernandez. Roth, who has taken his retirement, Dr. Carpenter, who has accepted an interim dean position at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and Hernandez, who has been appointed as the chief of neurology at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The change in the board sees Sean Welsh taking the reins as the new board chair and Michael Todman stepping into the role of the new vice chair.

Notably, former board Chair Julie Fream, while stepping down from her leadership role, continues to serve on the board, bringing her experience and expertise into the mix. Corewell Health's President and CEO, Tina Freese Decker, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the departing members for their instrumental contributions to the organisation.

The Road Ahead for Corewell Health

With new leadership at the helm, the board faces a series of priorities, including managing growth and steering a significant $110 million office park project in Grand Rapids. The proposed office park, dubbed Corewell Health Place, is anticipated to be fully occupied by the summer of 2024.

In a parallel development, venture capital firm General Catalyst is set to acquire Summa Health, a sizable integrated healthcare delivery system in Ohio. The deal, expected to be finalized in the coming months, will transition Summa Health from a nonprofit entity to a for-profit one, with a continued focus on technological innovation, patient benefit, and a long-term commitment to transformation.

Summa Health's current leadership team and employees are anticipated to retain their positions. The transition aims to foster growth and enhance access to care, while also continuing Summa Health's existing charity care commitment. HATCo also plans to establish a community foundation focusing on the social determinants of health.