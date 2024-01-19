CorEnergy Divests Last Legacy Operations in $175 Million Deal with Spire Midstream

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has successfully closed a landmark deal with Spire Midstream, a subsidiary of Spire Inc., selling its MoGas and Omega natural gas pipeline systems. The sale, valued at $175 million, marks a significant milestone in CorEnergy's history as it liquidates the last of its legacy operations inherited from its predecessor company. This divestiture was crucial in securing CorEnergy's qualification for REIT status.

A Strategic Move for CorEnergy

The completion of this transaction is expected to bring considerable financial benefits to CorEnergy's stockholders. The revenues generated from the sale will be channeled towards mitigating the company's existing financial challenges. Among the most pressing issues are non-compliance with the NYSE's minimum share price requirement and the looming threat of delisting of its common stock.

Addressing Immediate Financial Obligations

With an immediate obligation to repurchase $118 million of convertible senior notes, the proceeds from the sale come at a crucial time for CorEnergy. Robert Waldron, the company's President and CFO, has stated that they are actively exploring strategic alternatives for their current capital structure. This move aims to further stabilize their financial standing.

Securing Future Operations

The funds from the pipeline sale are projected to sustain the liquidity and operations of CorEnergy's Crimson utility system until anticipated rate increases are implemented. These rate hikes are necessary to offset the cash flow deficits resulting from underpriced pipeline tariffs, a decrease in volume, and an escalation in costs.

Despite the financial hurdles, the sale is seen as a positive step not only for CorEnergy but also for the future operations of the pipeline systems. As a part of Spire Midstream's infrastructure, the MoGas and Omega pipelines are poised to enhance services for customers in Missouri. The MoGas Pipeline, comprising approximately 263 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines, and Omega Pipeline, a 75-mile natural gas distribution system, will now serve as crucial links in Spire's midstream infrastructure.