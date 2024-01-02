Core Laboratories Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Results in Upcoming Webcast

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: ‘CLB’), a leading provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services, is set to disclose its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2023 in an upcoming event. The announcement will take place via a live webcast on February 1, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CST / 8:30 a.m. EST.

An Earnings Release After Market Close

The company will issue an earnings press release after the market closes on January 31st. This crucial information will be available on their website at www.corelab.com, providing stakeholders and interested parties with a detailed insight into the company’s performance.

Top Executives to Lead the Discussion

The discussion will be led by Larry Bruno, the Chairman and CEO, Chris Hill, the CFO, and Gwen Gresham, the SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. These key figures will shed light on the company’s financial situation and operational results, offering a comprehensive overview of Core Laboratories’ current standing.

How to Participate in the Live Webcast

Interested parties can participate in the live webcast by logging onto the company’s website at least fifteen minutes before the call begins. For those who cannot attend the live webcast, a Podcast will be made available immediately after the conference call, and a replay of the call will be posted on Core’s website, accessible for ten days following the event. For those wishing to listen to the conference call via telephone, they can obtain the dial-in number by contacting Lena Brennan at lena.brennancorelab.com.

Core Laboratories operates globally with over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is present in every major oil-producing region worldwide, positioning itself as a key player in the petroleum reservoir performance optimization sector.