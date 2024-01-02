en English
Business

Core Laboratories Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Results in Upcoming Webcast

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Core Laboratories Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Results in Upcoming Webcast

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: ‘CLB’), a leading provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services, is set to disclose its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2023 in an upcoming event. The announcement will take place via a live webcast on February 1, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. CST / 8:30 a.m. EST.

An Earnings Release After Market Close

The company will issue an earnings press release after the market closes on January 31st. This crucial information will be available on their website at www.corelab.com, providing stakeholders and interested parties with a detailed insight into the company’s performance.

Top Executives to Lead the Discussion

The discussion will be led by Larry Bruno, the Chairman and CEO, Chris Hill, the CFO, and Gwen Gresham, the SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. These key figures will shed light on the company’s financial situation and operational results, offering a comprehensive overview of Core Laboratories’ current standing.

How to Participate in the Live Webcast

Interested parties can participate in the live webcast by logging onto the company’s website at least fifteen minutes before the call begins. For those who cannot attend the live webcast, a Podcast will be made available immediately after the conference call, and a replay of the call will be posted on Core’s website, accessible for ten days following the event. For those wishing to listen to the conference call via telephone, they can obtain the dial-in number by contacting Lena Brennan at lena.brennancorelab.com.

Core Laboratories operates globally with over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is present in every major oil-producing region worldwide, positioning itself as a key player in the petroleum reservoir performance optimization sector.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

