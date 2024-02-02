Corbion Announces Major Restructuring: Workforce Reduction and Plant Closure

Corbion, a leading global provider of food and biochemical products, has revealed a significant restructuring plan expected to streamline its operations and promote efficiency. This strategic move will result in a workforce reduction of around 200 employees and the closure of a fermentation plant in Peoria, Illinois, in the United States.

Revamping Business Structure

As part of the restructuring, Corbion will consolidate from three to two business units, namely Functional Ingredients and Solutions, and Health and Nutrition. This decision is part of an overarching strategy to simplify operations, enhance efficiency, and realize annualized cost savings of approximately 55 million euros.

The workforce reductions will occur across all functions and regions, with one-time severance costs projected to be between 15 million and 20 million euros.

Unaudited Financial Results and Future Plans

In a capital markets update, Corbion's CEO Olivier Rigaud disclosed unaudited financial results for the fiscal year 2023: sales stood at 1.44 billion euros, with an adjusted EBITDA of 192 million euros, consistent with expectations. The company anticipates releasing its audited results on March 1.

Rigaud also discussed the transition of lactic acid production to a new plant in Thailand, which will lead to the cessation of operations in Spain and the United States.

Contributions and Projections

In 2023, the Functional Ingredients and Solutions unit, encompassing food and biochemicals, accounted for 81% of Corbion's sales. In contrast, the Health and Nutrition unit, which covers nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical polymers, contributed to 19% of sales.

As part of its strategy, Corbion is divesting its emulsifiers business and will focus on enzyme blends and natural preservatives for food preservation. The company has a joint venture in Thailand for PLA production and predicts significant growth in the biobased plastics market by 2050.

Corbion's algae ingredients business is estimated to reach sales of 200 million euros by 2028, with a current focus on venturing into the pet and human nutrition markets.