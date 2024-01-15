Corbett's Battle with Severe Winter Storm: A Tale of Resilience Amidst Power and Water Outages

Over the past weekend, Corbett, a quaint town nestled in the captivating Columbia River Gorge, was left grappling with the severe ramifications of one of the most devastating winter storms in decades. The storm brought with it not just chilling winds reaching up to 45 mph, with reported gusts touching 90 mph, but also a slew of significant power and water outages, leaving the residents and local businesses in a state of distress.

Power Outages: A Darkness Descends

Portland General Electric reported that the storm resulted in at least 40 power outages in Corbett alone. The numbers escalated drastically when considering the surrounding 97019 ZIP code area, with nearly 1,000 outages affecting almost 30,000 customers. In an unwavering spirit, the residents, as well as the businesses, have been relying on generators and their preparedness to weather the outage.

Water Outage: A Thirst Unquenched

Adding to the severity of the storm's impact was a water leak that began on Saturday. This leak left 270 households without water, attributed to a mainline break, a car accident, and frozen equipment. The Corbett Water District, however, has been resilient in their efforts to restore service. It is expected that 209 households will soon have their water back, a small triumph in the face of adversity.

Local Businesses and Residents: The Struggle Continues

The winter storm has posed significant challenges for both residents and local businesses. Terra Farma, a local farm, has been struggling to keep over 230 livestock warm and watered amidst the harsh weather conditions. Similarly, Corbett Country Market has had to operate on a generator with limited offerings. Despite the obstacles, the community's spirit continues to endure. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office stated that roads were mostly drivable, despite concerns about icy conditions, serving as a beacon of hope amidst the storm's aftermath.