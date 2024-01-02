Copernic Space: Democratizing Access to Space Market with Digital Assets

Los Angeles-based startup, Copernic Space, is making strides in its mission to create a digital marketplace for space assets. The firm has embarked on an ambitious project to sell digital capacity and lunar assets for a 2024 moon mission. Diversifying its investment portfolio, the startup has invested in its lunar payload. This payload will be housed in a capsule developed by San Francisco-based startup, LifeShip.

The Lifeship Capsule and its Lunar seed bank

The LifeShip capsule will carry a lunar seed bank and a data archive created from customer DNA. The capsule is slated for launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and will land in the Moon’s Mare Crisium aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander.

Democratizing Access to Space Market

Copernic Space has a track record of selling payload space to various customers. The company is now tokenizing real-world and digital space assets, such as music, code, and fine art collections. This innovative approach is aimed at democratizing access to the space market. In a recent venture, the startup sold 24 payload slots on SpaceForest’s Perun rocket’s test flight, demonstrating the potential for revenue generation through this model.

2024: A Year of Intense Space Activity

The year 2024 is expected to be a year of intense space activity, with the moon being the primary focus. Commercial launches to transport instruments and rovers to the lunar surface are planned as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. The Artemis 2 mission is scheduled to return humans to lunar orbit by the end of 2024. Additionally, there are plans for a private mission to Venus and a significant increase in available launch vehicles.