en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Cooper Riverside Park to Undergo Major Repairs and Revitalization

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Cooper Riverside Park to Undergo Major Repairs and Revitalization

Cooper Riverside Park, Mobile’s premier waterfront destination, is bracing for a year-long closure and significant overhaul after an alarming discovery of structural defects along its riverside promenade. The park, a significant cog in the city’s ambitious vision to amplify downtown entertainment along the Mobile River, has secured a nearly $7 million contract for bulkhead replacement, sponsored by the Mobile City Council.

Repair and Revitalization Plan

Financing for the repair comes from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006, while Governor Kay Ivey had previously earmarked $8 million for the park’s modernization in 2021. The primary phase of the project is designed to fortify the waterfront, prepping it for future enhancements. Notably, the park’s previous deck restoration took place in 2004.

The present need for repair was unearthed following an underwater survey, which exposed cavities and gaps behind the bulkhead’s retaining walls. In light of the park’s closure, events customarily hosted here will be temporarily shifted to Mardi Gras Park.

Anticipated Upgrades

Local administrators and stakeholders are viewing this repair and the subsequent revitalization as a golden opportunity to enrich the park with novel amenities. Prospective additions include a covered amphitheater, upgraded restrooms, the integration of fiber optics, and the establishment of small businesses.

Impact on Mobile’s Entertainment District

Furthermore, the park’s upgrade is expected to align harmoniously with other neighboring developments, potentially leading to the birth of a fresh entertainment district along the waterfront. The city’s long-term strategy involves igniting more excitement along its downtown waterfront, with talks of constructing a new boardwalk behind the Convention Center that would connect seamlessly to Cooper Riverside Park.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
32 seconds ago
Terry Fator: Master Ventriloquist's Journey to Stardom in Las Vegas
In the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, one name has become synonymous with the city’s entertainment scene – Terry Fator. A ventriloquist, impressionist, and comedian, Fator’s journey to success is marked by an unyielding passion for his craft and an unwavering belief in his talent. The Making of a Ventriloquist Fator’s engagement with ventriloquism
Terry Fator: Master Ventriloquist's Journey to Stardom in Las Vegas
Comic Book Collector Suffers Significant Loss as Thieves Pilfer Collection
2 mins ago
Comic Book Collector Suffers Significant Loss as Thieves Pilfer Collection
Armed Robbery Suspect in New Orleans Surrenders after Four-Hour Standoff
2 mins ago
Armed Robbery Suspect in New Orleans Surrenders after Four-Hour Standoff
The Struggle for Homeownership: Challenges Faced by Black Americans
58 seconds ago
The Struggle for Homeownership: Challenges Faced by Black Americans
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
1 min ago
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
New Orleans Unveils Maintenance Dashboard to Boost Transparency in Public Works
1 min ago
New Orleans Unveils Maintenance Dashboard to Boost Transparency in Public Works
Latest Headlines
World News
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
42 seconds
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
1 min
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
2 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
2 mins
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
2 mins
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
2 mins
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
3 mins
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
3 mins
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
4 mins
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
41 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
42 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app