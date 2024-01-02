en English
Human Rights

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Solves Mystery of ‘Seven Doe’, Identifies Missing Veteran

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
In an unprecedented case that touches upon the realms of homelessness, mental health, and the complexities of human identification, the Cook County sheriff’s office in Chicago has brought closure to a long-standing mystery. The office identified the remains of an individual, previously known only as ‘Seven Doe’, who died in 2015 with no memories of their identity. Post-mortem fingerprints revealed their identity as Reba C Bailey, a 75-year-old Illinois veteran who had disappeared from the radar since the 1970s.

Unraveling the Mystery of Seven Doe

Seven Doe’s extraordinary case stands out primarily due to the person remaining unidentified both in life and death, a situation seldom encountered. Suffering from memory loss and dementia, Seven had no legal name or recollection of their past, living as a ward of the state. The true identity of Seven Doe, now known to be Reba C Bailey, was unearthed by the police specializing in missing persons and cold cases.

Peeling Back the Layers of Bailey’s Life

Investigations revealed Bailey’s service in the Women’s Army Corps, her upbringing in a large family, and a life scarred by traumatic events. Bailey, who preferred to be identified as a man called Seven, lost touch with their family in the 1970s and subsequently became homeless. Although public records and interviews shed some light on Bailey’s life, many aspects remain shrouded in mystery.

Legacy and Honors

Despite the many unknowns, the Cook County sheriff’s office is committed to honoring Bailey’s legacy. They plan to replace Bailey’s unmarked grave with a new gravestone and recognize her military service with due honors. Additionally, Bailey’s identification has prompted the sheriff’s office to propose a change in Illinois law. They seek to mandate post-mortem fingerprints to be cross-verified with all available state and federal databases for quicker identification of individuals.

Reba C Bailey’s story, from a military veteran to a state ward with no name or past, provides a profound commentary on societal issues such as homelessness and mental health. And while her life remains partially veiled in mystery, her identity does not. To her friends and relatives, she will always be remembered as Reba C Bailey, not just as Seven Doe.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

