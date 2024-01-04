Conway City Council Approves Warden Station: A Land Annexation and Development Milestone

In an unprecedented move, the Conway City Council has given the green light to a large-scale annexation and land development plan, known as Warden Station. This ambitious project is set to infuse the Conway, SC area with thousands of new homes, marking a significant milestone in the city’s growth.

Unanimous Approval for Land Annexation

On the 2nd of January, 2024, the council members unanimously agreed to annex approximately 1,800 acres of land. This substantial area is divided into eight separate tracts, located between Pitch Landing Road and Harper Road along Highway 701 South. This decision not only underscores the council’s commitment to urban development but also prepares the ground for the city’s unprecedented expansion.

Details of the Warden Station Development

The Warden Station development is expected to consist of over 3,300 residential units, diversely composed of 1,380 single-family detached homes, 1,018 townhomes, and 920 multifamily units. Accelerating at a steady pace, the plan suggests that 20% of the project will be completed within five years of approval, with another fifth expected to be finished in the subsequent five years. This phased development approach ensures a balanced growth, preventing any sudden demographic imbalances in the city.

BRD Land & Investment Spearheading the Project

The project is being spearheaded by BRD Land & Investment, a company based in Fort Mill, SC, known for specializing in large-scale residential developments in both North and South Carolina. As of the report’s release, neither the attorney Robert Guyton nor G3 Engineering & Surveying, the respective planner and surveyor for the project, were available for comment. Similarly, BRD Land & Investment has not yet responded to requests for comment prior to publication.

While the project has been unanimously approved by the city council, some residents have expressed concerns about potential flooding and the lack of updated infrastructure. Moreover, they have objected to the purported lack of opportunities to voice their opinions on the matter. As the city prepares to embrace its biggest land annexation in history, these hurdles will need to be addressed in order to ensure the seamless realization of this ambitious project.