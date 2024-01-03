en English
Law

Bonifacio Sagana Appeals Federal Conviction in Court Judgment

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST


Bonifacio ‘Boni’ Sagana, convicted of producing a fraudulent Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) driver’s license, has notified the federal court of his intention to appeal the judgment. The appeal is set to be presented to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, challenging every ruling and order associated with his case, from beginning to end.

Sagana’s Trial and Conviction

In a court case presided over by Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the NMI, Sagana was found guilty on July 19, 2023. The jury verdict came after Assistant U.S. Attorneys Albert Flores and Ashley Kost presented compelling evidence of Sagana’s conspiracy with Bernadita Zata to manufacture a fraudulent CNMI driver’s license.

The Sentence and Appeal

Following the conviction, Judge Manglona sentenced Sagana to two years in prison, subsequent three years of supervised release, and 50 hours of community service. Furthermore, the court recommended that Sagana serve his prison term at a federal institution near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

However, prior to the sentencing, Sagana’s attorney, Richard Miller, had requested a new trial. Miller argued that his client’s right to an impartial jury had been compromised due to the negative publicity surrounding the case. The court denied this motion, leading to the decision to appeal.

Sagana’s Current Status

Despite the conviction and sentencing, Sagana remains out of custody as he proceeds with his appeal. The appeal is not only a challenge to the verdict but also a critique of the entire judicial process associated with the case, marking a significant development in Sagana’s legal journey.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

