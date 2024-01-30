Controversy Unleashed as Stamford School Board Removes Key Holidays from Calendar

In a move that has sparked controversy and elicited impassioned reactions, the Stamford Public Schools board in Connecticut has voted 5-3 to remove Veterans Day and Columbus Day from its official holiday calendar. This decision implies that students will not be given days off for these holidays in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. The driving force behind this resolution was the intent to shorten the school year, a move which board member Joshua Esses believes will offer a better educational experience for the students.

State Mandates and A Rejected Proposal

Connecticut state law stipulates a minimum of 180 teaching days. In line with the objective of trimming the academic year, Esses proposed the removal of Eid al-Fitr and the second day of Rosh Hashanah as well. However, this proposal failed to garner the necessary support. Despite the removal from the calendar, Veterans Day and Columbus Day will still be recognized in the curriculum. Plans are afoot to continue honoring veterans on Veterans Day through designated activities.

Community Outrage and Historical Controversy

The decision has been met with indignation from veterans and the Italian-American community. The underlying debate also touched upon the appropriateness of celebrating Columbus Day, with some advocating for the recognition of Indigenous People's Day instead, given the historical controversy surrounding Christopher Columbus. However, school board member Becky Hamman continues to view Columbus as a hero and cautions against making decisions influenced by social polarization.

Defending the Decision

Despite the backlash, the school district maintains its stance, stating that the state allows local boards of education to keep schools open on federal holidays outside December and January. The district promises suitable nonsectarian educational programs to observe the holidays and plans to continue recognizing these days through educational initiatives.