Controversy Surrounds Oklahoma City's Plan to Build New Capitol Hill High School

The Oklahoma City school district is navigating a storm of controversy as it forges ahead with a plan to construct a new Capitol Hill High School. The crux of the controversy lies in the lack of a concrete plan or necessary funding for the demolition of the historic building that currently graces the campus. This ambitious project, which forms part of a $955 million bond issue, has emerged as the most expensive and contentious.

Preservationists Rally for Historic Building

Preservationists and alumni, such as Michael Smith from the class of 1960, contend that the existing school, a masterpiece of collegiate gothic style from the prodigious architect Solomon Andrew Layton, is a vital historic landmark. Echoing this sentiment, over 2,700 individuals have affixed their signatures to a petition vehemently opposing its destruction. Further amplifying the building's historical significance, Preservation Oklahoma has even tagged it as endangered for 2023.

Criticism towards the School Board

Superintendent Sean McDaniel and the school board have not escaped criticism, with many stakeholders reproaching them for their apparent disregard for preservation. Despite the building's structural soundness and its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places, the current plans seem to favor demolition. Early renderings indicate that only the ornate entrance of the existing school will survive, repurposed as a gateway for an alumni plaza.

Future of the New School

Construction of the new school is slated to commence in the summer, with its doors expected to open for the 2026-27 academic year. However, the project has yet to secure final approval. There are also concerns about the future of the historic Capitol Hill Sports Arena, with many fearing it may face demolition due to space constraints. Capitol Hill High School, enriched by a vivid history and a roster of notable alumni, has experienced a shift in its community demographics over the years, with a predominantly Hispanic/Latino population now.

Discussions about Repurposing Continue

Conversations about the potential of repurposing the existing building are ongoing, with the final verdict on its fate yet to be delivered. As the district moves forward with its plans, the hope of preserving a historic piece of Oklahoma City's architectural heritage hangs in the balance.