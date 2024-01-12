en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Controversy Erupts Over Inaugural ‘After School Satan Club’ Meeting in Tennessee

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Controversy Erupts Over Inaugural ‘After School Satan Club’ Meeting in Tennessee

The inaugural gathering of the After School Satan Club at Chimneyrock Elementary in Cordova, Tennessee, has ignited controversy and incited protests. Despite facing opposition from faith and education leaders, the school adhered to legal requirements and allowed the club’s meeting. Organized by The Satanic Temple, the club’s first session saw dozens of protesters rally outside the school.

Protests and Opposition

Charlotte Bergmann, the organizer of the protest, conveyed her hope that the school district would adhere to the law and that divine intervention would resolve the conflict between the club and religious beliefs. The turnout for the protest was larger than she had anticipated. Nonetheless, the school’s decision to allow the club to meet was in accordance with the law.

The Satanic Temple’s Perspective

After the conclusion of the first meeting, The Satanic Temple reported that the participating children enjoyed the experience. Despite the controversy and protests, the club’s activities resonated with the children. The Satanic Temple identifies itself as a nontheistic religion that regards Satan as a symbol for rejecting tyranny and endorsing human intellect and spirit. It emphasizes that it does not seek to convert children to any religious ideology.

Club’s Activities and Intentions

The club’s activities are designed to foster a scientific and rationalistic outlook. The club supports children in thinking for themselves and promotes a non-superstitious worldview. Despite the use of a Satanic symbol as a mascot, the club maintains that its intentions are to provide a contrasting balance to the students’ extracurricular activities and not to propagate any religious ideology. The club’s activities include science projects, community service projects, puzzles and games, nature activities, and arts and crafts.

Despite the controversy, the inaugural meeting of the After School Satan Club has opened up a dialogue about belief systems, religious freedom, and the rights and interests of children. While the club has faced opposition, its commitment to promoting rational thinking and a scientific worldview has resonated with the children who participated in the meeting. The unfolding events at Chimneyrock Elementary reveal the complexities of religious freedom and the challenges of navigating different belief systems in educational settings.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
32 seconds ago
Kellye Testy Leaves LSAC to Take Helm at AALS Amidst Legal Education Leadership Shifts
Marked by a rich history in legal education, Kellye Testy, the current president of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), is gearing up for her next pursuit. Testy, known for her innovative leadership and commitment to excellence, is set to take the helm as the executive director of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS),
Kellye Testy Leaves LSAC to Take Helm at AALS Amidst Legal Education Leadership Shifts
Protests Erupt as After School Satan Club Convenes in Tennessee Elementary School
1 min ago
Protests Erupt as After School Satan Club Convenes in Tennessee Elementary School
Kenyan Students Shine in 2023 KCSE Examinations Despite Challenges
19 mins ago
Kenyan Students Shine in 2023 KCSE Examinations Despite Challenges
After School Satan Club's Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee
51 seconds ago
After School Satan Club's Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee
Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits
58 seconds ago
Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
1 min ago
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
Latest Headlines
World News
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
14 seconds
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
15 seconds
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
22 seconds
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
Significant Political Shift as Obour's Team Defects to Boateng's Camp
22 seconds
Significant Political Shift as Obour's Team Defects to Boateng's Camp
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
23 seconds
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
34 seconds
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
50 seconds
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
1 min
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
2 mins
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
43 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app