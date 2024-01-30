Controversy Erupts as Ben Shapiro's Past Comment on Activist Rachel Corrie Resurfaces

The controversy surrounding Ben Shapiro, a commentator for The Daily Wire, has caught global attention. An old post of his from 2011 has surfaced, where he called the late American activist and diarist Rachel Corrie one of the "Great Idiots of History." Corrie is renowned for her solidarity with the Palestinian people and tragically lost her life in 2003 when she was crushed by an Israeli tank during a non-violent protest in Gaza Strip, a fact acknowledged by Amnesty International USA.
Unearthing a Decade-Old Post
Known for her compassionate efforts, Corrie was in Gaza for an independent study project in her senior college year. Her mission was to bridge the city of Rafah with Olympia by supporting Palestinian families impacted by Israeli bombings. The resurfacing of Shapiro's decade-old post has stirred a storm on social media, where users have shown strong disapproval of his comment, labeling it "hateful" and "disgusting."
Public Outrage over Shapiro's Comment
The public condemnation of Shapiro's characterization of Corrie has been vehement. Critics stated that any decent person would feel ashamed to associate with Shapiro, given his insensitive remarks. The controversy has opened a discussion about the need for respectful discourse, even when discussing differing opinions or political views.
Remembering Rachel Corrie's Legacy
Despite the controversy, Rachel Corrie's legacy of solidarity with the Palestinian people continues to inspire many around the world. The backlash against Shapiro's comments serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting the memory of those who have given their lives in the pursuit of justice and peace. As the world reflects on Corrie's legacy, it also exposes the lasting impact of reckless comments made in the public sphere.
