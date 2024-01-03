Controlled Burns in Bend, Oregon: A Strategy for Forest Resilience

Firefighters from the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District are gearing up to ignite landing piles seven miles west of Bend, near the Cascade Lakes Highway. The controlled burning operations, which form part of the hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, are expected to commence forthwith and continue throughout the week, given favorable conditions. Residents in the western Bend communities and surrounding areas are likely to witness visible smoke, prompting advisories to keep doors and windows shut for minimizing smoke impacts.

Controlled Burns for Reduced Wildfire Risk

The operation entails burning debris primarily comprising woody material that remains from forest restoration efforts and cannot be repurposed into forest products. The decision to conduct these burns during winter is strategic, aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires and preparing areas for prescribed low-intensity fires. Despite the piles smoldering and producing smoke for several days post-ignition, the local community has been requested not to report these as uncontrollable fires.

Community Advisories and Information Resources

The local administration has cautioned residents about the possibility of smoke settling in lower elevation areas during cooler nighttime temperatures. In their bid to keep the community informed about the ongoing hazardous fuels reduction projects, several resources have been made available. These include the centraloregonfire.org website, the Deschutes National Forest website (fs.usda.gov/deschutes), and the CentralORFire Twitter account. Residents can also opt for text alerts by messaging “COFIRE” to 888-777.

A Step Towards Forest Resilience

This initiative forms part of the Central Oregon Landscape’s action plan, firmly aligned with the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The overarching aim is to decrease wildfire severity, protect communities, and enhance the resilience and health of fire-dependent forests.