Contraband Crackdown: Seven Jail Employees Arrested in Richland County

Richland County, South Carolina has witnessed a significant crackdown on contraband at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, leading to the arrest of seven jail employees between January 12 and January 28. The arrests were part of the Richland County Sheriff's Department's intensified efforts to curb contraband within the detention facility.

Contraband Crackdown Leads to Arrests

The arrested individuals, including a nurse, were charged with various offenses relating to contraband or misconduct. Among them, two were employees of Allied Universal Security, while the remaining five were hired directly by the detention center. One prominent case involved nurse Jakiera Day, who faced charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute marijuana and two counts of Contraband. Day was caught red-handed, smuggling contraband through the front door inside a cracker box. Furthermore, her vehicle was found to contain a cell phone, jail documents, medication from the facility, personal journals, and notes to inmates.

County Officials Respond to Contraband Issues

County Administrator Leonardo Brown and Sheriff Leon Lott voiced their grave concern over the misconduct. Brown conveyed profound disappointment at the level of deception that threatened the security of the facility. Sheriff Lott, taking a stern stance, stated that employees who violated their oath by bringing contraband into the facility or engaging in inappropriate relations with inmates would face the same treatment as inmates themselves.

Employees Face Consequences

Currently, the arrested employees are on leave without pay and pending termination. Their employment status hangs in the balance, with the final decision to be made by County Administrator Leonardo Brown. This crackdown at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in maintaining security within such facilities. The arrests serve as a clear message to all employees, underlining the gravity of contraband offenses and the consequences they carry.