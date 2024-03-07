Continental Craft Trails Expands Loyalty Program: New Nightlife and Café Partnerships Enrich Local Experience

In an exciting development for our city's nightlife and café culture, Continental Craft Trails is thrilled to announce the expansion of its beloved loyalty program through new partnerships with The Gaslight Social, The Drinkery by Cory, and a unique collaboration between Scarlows and Pottery By You. These partnerships are set to enhance the local experience, offering unique rewards and fostering community connectivity.

New Nightlife Partnerships Spark Excitement

The Gaslight Social and The Drinkery by Cory are the latest additions to the loyalty program's nightlife leg, promising to enrich every outing with meaningful excitement. The Gaslight Social plans to extend its vibrant concert series into the winter months, creating a warm haven for music enthusiasts, while The Drinkery by Cory aims to elevate the nightlife scene with diverse events and an inclusive happy hour. These establishments join an extensive network of venues, setting the stage for exclusive rewards and memorable experiences for patrons.

Leadership Transition at The Gaslight Social

In a significant move for The Gaslight Social, co-owners Pete Maxwell and Richie Bratton have announced Carrie DePaemelere as the new General Manager. With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Carrie's appointment is poised to usher in a new era of growth and community engagement for the venue. Her vision aligns with the loyalty program's objectives of deepening connections with patrons through unique engagement and unparalleled service.

Innovative Collaboration Between Scarlows and Pottery By You

Scarlows and Pottery By You have embarked on a unique partnership through the Explore Casper network, blending coffee culture with creativity. Loyal customers who reach 100 scans at Scarlows will have the opportunity to paint a mug in a special workshop hosted by Pottery By You. This initiative not only rewards loyalty but also celebrates the community spirit, allowing patrons to leave a lasting mark within the café's walls.

As Continental Craft Trails continues to expand its loyalty program, the aim remains to celebrate the unique character of our city by supporting local businesses and encouraging creative collaboration. The partnerships with The Gaslight Social, The Drinkery by Cory, Scarlows, and Pottery By You exemplify a commitment to offering exclusive, memorable experiences, reinforcing the value of community and innovation in the loyalty program space. "We invite you to join us in this journey of discovery, celebration, and community-building," says Seth Hollier, one of the visionaries behind the new program. The future promises more updates on exclusive rewards and the evolving landscape of our city's nightlife and café culture.