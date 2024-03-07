Contemporary Art Flourishes in Baton Rouge: Showcasing Johnson, Koptcho, Parker, and Surtain

At the heart of Baton Rouge's vibrant art scene, the Baton Rouge Gallery center for contemporary art unveils an exceptional exhibition featuring the works of Libby Johnson, Leslie Koptcho, Mary Jane Parker, and the debut of Brandon Surtain. Running through March 28, this showcase at 1515 Dalrymple Drive marks a significant moment for local and regional art enthusiasts. With an Artists' Talk scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, attendees are offered a rare glimpse into the creative processes and inspirations of these distinguished artists. Admission to the event is free, inviting a broad audience to explore the depths of contemporary art.

Exploring New Dimensions

Libby Johnson, with her exhibit titled "Liminal Spaces," delves into the realistic depictions of nature to express complex emotions and thoughts intertwined with these images. Her work, celebrated in collections such as the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum and the New Orleans Museum of Art, emphasizes the profound connection between human emotion and the natural world. Leslie Koptcho's "Botanica Collectanea" offers a unique perspective on personal identity and the fragile boundaries separating external appearance from the inner psychic complex. Koptcho's prints, inspired by Gulf Coast region's botanical sources and invasive plants, seek to evoke empathy and hint at hidden mysteries.

Personal Narratives and Cultural Heritage

Mary Jane Parker's exhibit, "Narratives," focuses on the body as a historical record, marking life's journey from birth to the defining moments of adulthood. Her work, incorporating elements that hold memory, invites viewers to uncover stories woven into the artwork. Brandon Surtain, a mixed media artist from New Orleans, brings his architectural background into his art, exploring the city's rich tradition of 'stepping,' a dance form emblematic of New Orleans' cultural heritage. Surtain's work reflects a deep engagement with the community, including initiatives to support families affected by COVID-19.

The Baton Rouge Gallery's commitment to showcasing contemporary art extends beyond this exhibition, playing a pivotal role in the cultural life of Baton Rouge. With gallery hours from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the public is encouraged to engage with the art and artists. Although the gallery will be closed on Saturday, March 16, for the "Wearin' of the Green" parade, this exhibition offers ample opportunity for visitors to explore the dynamic world of contemporary art.