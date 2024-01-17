Consumer Stocks Dip; Amazon Develops Paid Alexa Amid Market Flux

Consumer stocks underwent a decline on Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping by 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling by 1.2%. Among the individual company stocks, Amazon.com (AMZN) experienced a 1.1% drop, despite reports of the company developing a paid version of its Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon's Alexa Evolves

Amazon is crafting a subscription-based paid model of its voice assistant, Alexa. The advanced version, dubbed as 'Remarkable Alexa,' aims to incorporate sophisticated artificial intelligence for offering more precise and brief answers. Despite being tested with 15,000 external customers, the assistant continues to grapple with ambiguous requests. There are ongoing internal debates about whether Amazon Prime members would be willing to shell out for the advanced version, given the availability of free options from Google and Apple.

Amazon's Struggles with Alexa Plus

Amazon is also in the process of developing Alexa Plus, a new paid subscription version of the voice assistant, which is slated for a June 30 launch. The upgraded version aims to rectify existing Alexa issues and offer a more personalized and conversational AI experience. However, Amazon is grappling with internal conflicts and struggles with enhancing the AI that powers Alexa, reducing costs, and competing with other voice assistant technologies.

Other Significant Market Movements

Besides Amazon, there were notable movements in other stocks as well. Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI) unit Diamond Sports Group announced a restructuring support agreement with its major creditors, facilitating a bankruptcy emergence plan, which includes a minority investment from Amazon. This news led to an 18% surge in Sinclair's shares. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) saw its shares sink by 1.9% following reports that its CNN unit plans to consolidate its newsgathering operations into a single unit. Walt Disney (DIS) shares plummeted 2.9% after the company's board rejected nominations by Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Group for director positions, endorsing its own set of 12 nominees instead.