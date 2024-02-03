Consumer Sentiment Soars to Record Highs Amid Easing Inflation Fears

In a dramatic surge, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index leaped a significant 13% in January, reaching its loftiest level since July 2021. This remarkable boost is the largest two-month increase since 1991, with a cumulative climb of 29%. The surge in consumer confidence is underpinned by an escalating belief that inflation is abating, with the one-year-ahead inflation measure falling to its lowest level since December 2020 at 2.9%.

Widespread Improvement Across Demographics

The upliftment in consumer sentiment is broad-based, permeating across various demographics such as region, income, age, and education levels. The recovery in sentiment is nearly 60% higher than the record low observed in June 2022 and is now just a mere 7% below the historical average since 1978.

Impact on Retail Sales and Broader Economy

This rejuvenated confidence seems to have fuelled stronger-than-anticipated retail sales in December, and lent strength to the broader economy, including sectors like manufacturing and government spending. Moreover, the stock market has been hitting new highs, with milestones such as the S&P 500 index reaching a fresh peak. The rise in stock market participation among U.S. adults, now standing at 61%, marks the highest level since 2008, brushing off past market fluctuations and the significant downturn in 2022.

Investment Analysts' Perspective

Amid this backdrop, investment analysts advocate for maintaining a diversified portfolio and caution against attempts to time the market. They underscore that a consistent investment approach can bolster financial confidence, particularly in a landscape marked by the largest consumer sentiment surge since 1991 and a stock market that is reaching new heights.