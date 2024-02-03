Consumer Sentiment Soars to Highest Since July 2021

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index in January experienced a substantial increase of 13% from December, reaching the pinnacle since July 2021. This significant rise succeeds a notable increase in December, cumulatively making a leap of 29% over two months, marking the largest such increment since 1991.

Declining Inflation Bolsters Consumer Sentiment

The upturn in consumer sentiment is attributed to the increasing belief that inflation rates are on a downward trend. This belief is evidenced by the survey's one-year-ahead inflation measure, which fell to 2.9%, the lowest since December 2020. This encouraging shift in sentiment follows a period of high inflation, with the Consumer Price Index peaking at 9.1% in June 2022.

Consumer Confidence Fuels Economic Growth

The surge in consumer confidence potentially contributed to retail sales in December surpassing expectations, further bolstering economic growth. Other factors supporting this growth include a resurgence in manufacturing investment and increased state and local government purchases. The University of Michigan's consumer confidence index rose from 69.7 in December to 79.0 in January, while a sub-index associated with the short-run business outlook skyrocketed by 27%.

Positive Shift in Stock Market

Not only did the consumer sentiment data reflect a positive shift, but the stock market also achieved a significant milestone. The S&P 500 index reached a new closing high, an exceptional recovery after a challenging year in 2022, particularly for technology stocks. Despite past volatility and the temptation to time the market, financial advisors recommend maintaining a diversified portfolio and steering clear of attempting to predict market movements, as this strategy is more likely to enhance investors' confidence in the long run.