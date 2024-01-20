Consumer Confidence Soars, Hitting a High Since 2021: University of Michigan Survey

Consumer confidence in the United States has surged to its highest level since July 2021, according to the latest Survey of Consumers by the University of Michigan. The index reading for January 2024 stood at 78.8, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 21.4%. This significant leap, the largest bi-monthly rise since 1991, is found to be fueled by growing optimism about inflation and stronger income expectations across political affiliations.

Declining Inflation Expectations

Inflation expectations for the coming year have also seen a significant dip, falling to 2.9% - the lowest since December 2020. This trend aligns with the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes that have brought short-term rates to the highest they have been in over two decades. As a result, inflation has seen a decrease, although it still hovers above the Fed's 2% target.

A Surge in Current Conditions Index

The survey also recorded a substantial surge in the index of current conditions, marking a 21.6% year-on-year increase. This improved sentiment can be correlated with lower gasoline prices and a robust performance by the stock market. Gas prices have witnessed a drop of approximately 30 cents from the previous year, and the S&P 500 is nearing a record high.

Potential for a 'Soft Landing'

The data from the survey suggests the potential for a 'soft landing' of the economy, despite lingering concerns about a possible economic slowdown. The stock markets have reacted positively to the release of the survey, as investors continue to speculate on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions. Expectations are leaning towards a series of rate cuts throughout the year, although the exact timing remains uncertain.