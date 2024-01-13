en English
Business

Construction Boom Underway in Illinois: An Overview of Recent Permit Issuance

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Construction Boom Underway in Illinois: An Overview of Recent Permit Issuance

From the towns of Normal and Bloomington to the wider region of McLean County, Illinois, there’s a discernible hum in the air. The source? A marked upswing in the local construction sector. The end of 2023 saw a flurry of construction permits being issued, indicative of a vibrant economy and diverse building projects.

Major Projects Underway

Among the significant permits issued, Catalyst Construction Inc. received one on December 29, 2023, for a colossal remodeling and addition project. The project, valued at $3,732,000, is for a Hyundai Auto Dealership located at 1601 Fort Jesse Road. Another notable permit grant went to J. Spencer Construction on January 4, for a remodeling project of basement and first-floor bathrooms at 407 Bright Drive, costing $60,697.

Activity in Bloomington

In Bloomington, December was a busy month with permits being issued for a range of projects. Among these, a $2,036,000 mercantile building addition by Baldovin Construction and a $1,303,000 parking garage alteration by the City of Bloomington deserve special mention. Other residential constructions and alterations were undertaken by companies such as JRS Builders Inc., Banks Remodeling Inc., and Iuvo Constructum LLC, with project values ranging from $55,000 to $380,000.

McLean County Joins the Fray

McLean County was not far behind in sharing the construction activity. Keystone Homes received a permit for a $100,000 kitchen addition, marking its presence in the local building sector.

The issuing of a total of 19 construction permits in December 2023, with a total valuation of $3,208,958.00, indicates a significant jump from the previous year. The total valuation for 2023 is reported to be $100,501,620.08, a stark contrast to the $37,701,377.09 reported in 2022. This surge reflects a significant increase in economic activity in the construction sector in Illinois.

With such diverse projects across commercial, residential, and municipal sectors, the construction sector is indeed painting a picture of an active economy in the region.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

