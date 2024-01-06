en English
Business

Constellation Brands Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results Amidst Beer Business Boom and Wine and Spirits Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Constellation Brands Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results Amidst Beer Business Boom and Wine and Spirits Challenges

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Constellation Brands, a leading beverage company, presented a mixed performance with a significant growth in its beer business, but faced challenges in its wine and spirits segment. The company reported a net income of $509.1 million with comparable earnings per share of $3.19. However, the full-year earnings guidance was revised down to $9.15 to $9.35 per share, reflecting the pressure on the wine and spirits segment.

Beer Business Outshines

Constellation Brands reported over 8% depletion growth in its beer business, with Modelo Especial leading the way with a 12% increase. This strong performance also led to significant share gains in the U.S. beer category, marking the 55th consecutive quarter of depletion growth. Reflecting the success of the beer portfolio, the company’s stock exhibited notable movement, reaching $245.5 in premarket trading, a 1.31% increase from its previous close.

Wine and Spirits Segment Faces Headwinds

Despite the beer business’s success, the wine and spirits segment faced industry-wide deceleration. This led to a revision in their fiscal 2024 organic net sales guidance to decrease by 7 to 9% and operating income guidance to decrease by 6 to 8%. This segment will also see leadership changes, with Robert Hanson stepping down as President, and the company actively seeking a successor.

Constellation Brands’ Future Outlook

Despite these challenges, Constellation Brands remains committed to improving the performance of the Wine and Spirits business and aims to accelerate its net sales growth to 1 to 3% over the medium term. The company emphasized its commitment to a balanced capital allocation approach, including share repurchases and maintaining its net leverage ratio, whilst also investing in production capacity for its burgeoning beer business. Constellation Brands remains confident in its enterprise comparable EPS guidance and its medium-term growth targets.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

