Business

Constellation Brands Q3 FY 2024 Earnings: Strong Beer Business Amid Wine and Spirits Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company, recently released the details of its Q3 Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. The company demonstrated a strong performance in its beer business while also addressing the challenges experienced in the Wine and Spirits segment. Key executives present during the call included President and CEO Bill Newlands, Executive VP and CFO Garth Hankinson, and Senior VP of Investor Relations Joseph Suarez.

Beer Business Strengthens

The beer business exhibited robust performance, achieving over 8% depletion growth. The Modelo Especial and the broader Modelo brand family was instrumental in this growth. Sales for the beer business advanced by 4% year over year to $1,968.5 million, with a 3.4% increase in shipment volumes and 8.2% depletion growth. The operating income for the beer segment also improved by 7% to $757.3 million.

Share Repurchases and Leverage

In addition to the strong performance of its beer business, Constellation Brands also highlighted share repurchases of $215 million during the quarter. Despite the challenges, the company maintained a net leverage ratio of 3.2x.

Challenges in the Wine and Spirits Business

Contrarily, the Wine and Spirits business faced a deceleration in the marketplace, leading to a revision of its fiscal 2024 organic net sales guidance. The revised figures are now expected to be down by 7-9%. The segment’s sales declined by 8% to $502.4 million due to lower shipments and depletions. The operating income for the wine and spirits segment also declined by 5% to $127.6 million.

Leadership Changes and Future Prospects

The earnings call also announced the departure of Robert Hanson, President of the Wine and Spirits business. Constellation Brands is currently searching for his successor, with Bill Newlands assuming interim leadership of the segment. Despite the adjustments in its sales guidance and the leadership change, the company remains confident in its enterprise comparable EPS guidance for fiscal 2024 and its medium-term growth prospects.

Overall, Constellation Brands reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $509.1 million, with a profit of $2.76 per share. The adjusted earnings were $3.19 per share, exceeding Wall Street expectations. However, the adjusted revenue of $2.47 billion did not meet Street forecasts. The company still expects full-year earnings to be $9.15 to $9.35 per share.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

