Conservation Groups Sue to Halt Hickory-Cardinal Line Through Mississippi River Refuge

MADISON, Wis. -- In a pivotal environmental standoff, conservation organizations have launched a federal lawsuit to obstruct the construction of the Hickory-Cardinal high-voltage transmission line, which is set to cut through a critical Mississippi River wildlife refuge. This legal battle pits the American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest, and Dairyland Power Cooperative against a coalition determined to preserve the natural habitat.

Project Overview and Environmental Concerns

The proposed 102-mile, 345-kilovolt transmission line aims to connect Iowa's Dubuque County with Wisconsin's Dane County, promising to bolster electrical reliability in the region. However, its trajectory through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has sparked significant controversy. The refuge serves as a crucial breeding ground and migratory stopover for millions of birds within the Mississippi Flyway, marking it as an irreplaceable ecosystem for avian species.

Legal Arguments and Opposition

Opponents, including the National Wildlife Federation, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, lodged their complaint in Madison's federal court, seeking an immediate injunction against the refuge crossing. They argue that the U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service's final approval, granted without public commentary, along with a land exchange deal between the utilities and the refuge, contravenes the 1997 National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act. This act details a formal procedure for determining refuge usage, which the groups claim has been bypassed.

Implications and Next Steps

As utilities forge ahead, establishing construction staging areas on both the Iowa and Wisconsin sides of the river, the urgency for an injunction grows. The lawsuit underscores a broader debate over infrastructure development and environmental preservation, highlighting the challenges of balancing energy needs with the imperative to protect vulnerable ecosystems. The outcome of this legal challenge could set a significant precedent for future projects intersecting with protected natural areas.